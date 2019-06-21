One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Indian Navy at the Mazgaon docks in Mumbai on Friday. The deceased was a contract worker who had been trapped in the vessel when the fire started, News18 quoted dock authorities as saying.

The contract worker died due to asphyxiation and burn injuries, the authorities added.

“Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm,” Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief PS Rahangdale said. “The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship.”

As many as eight fire engines and a quick response vehicle have been sent to the spot to fight the flames, Rahangdale said. “Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship,” he had earlier said. “Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside.”

Dockyard authorities said that the “minor fire incident took place on Yard 12704 [Vishakhpatnam] during grinding operations in tank”, adding that it started around 4 pm and was brought under control by 7 pm.

The fire chief said that the cause of the blaze will be determined after a proper inquiry, and that the priority is to extinguish the fire.

INS Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015, PTI reported.