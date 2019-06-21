A Class 10 student was found with her wrists slashed inside the washroom of a school in Kolkata on Friday, the police said. Th girl was discovered lying in the toilet with a plastic bag wrapped around her face. The police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

“There are also some marks of injuries on her left wrist,” an unidentified police officer said. “We are looking into it. The girl’s parents have been informed. The body has been sent for postmortem.”

A three-page suicide note has reportedly been found from the spot in which the student mentioned that she had been suffering from depression and had been unable to sleep for the past three months. The girl reportedly stays with her mother. Her father, who works in Hyderabad, is supposed to reach Kolkata on Friday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Muralidhar Sharma visited the school to examine the site and question the authorities and the girl’s parents. Sharma said the student had left her class around 1.30 pm to go to the washroom. After the teacher noticed her absence for an hour, school authorities started looking for and came across her body in the toilet, reported News18.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead,” News18 quoted Sharma as saying. “We have seized a suicide note and blades. Her face was covered with a plastic sheet. It is too early to comment on the matter.”

An unidentified official said that forensic experts are gathering evidence from the spot where she was found. “We are also looking into CCTV footage from the school,” the officer added.

“The blades were found inside a plastic container, while one of them was lying outside. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the facts,” said A Reza, a member of the forensic expert team.

Questions about the lapses on the authorities’ part have been raised given that most schools have CCTV cameras at the doors of the bathroom and helpers are supposed to regularly check individual toilets, NDTV reported. The school authorities have declined to comment on the matter.

In December 2017, two physical training instructors of the same school had been accused of raping a four-year-old girl. The incident had triggered mass protests among parents.