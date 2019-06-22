The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over Tamil Nadu till June 25. This is expected to bring some respite to the drought-hit state.

“Due to favourable atmospheric conditions, in the next two days, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Deputy Director General of Meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachandran said, PTI reported on Friday.

The weather department said some areas in Chennai and its suburbs may receive light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours ending Sunday. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy,” it said. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Balachandran said the heat wave in the state had intensified as the movement of the southwest monsoon northwards was blocked all these days and cloud cover was less. “Now the monsoon has begun moving northwards and has resulted in a reduction in temperature,” he said. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had experienced heat wave conditions for over two weeks, with temperatures rising up to 42 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Friday admitted that the state was facing its worst drought ever recorded. He said groundwater had depleted in Chennai as the city received rainfall 190 days ago. Water is being supplied through lorries, and borewells are being dug, he added.

Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are faced with an unprecedented water crisis that has triggered instances of violence and has forced establishments to find new ways to conserve water. The water shortage has also affected almost every work sector, including information technology, hospitals and restaurants.

