The big news: Indian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace amid tension, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Several people were wounded as BJP, TMC workers clashed again in Bhatpara, and India said it expects Pakistan to implement FATF action plan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian airlines decide to avoid flying over affected part of Iranian airspace amid Washington-Tehran conflict: Etihad Airways also suspended operations over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
- Several people injured as BJP, TMC workers clash again in Bhatpara in West Bengal: Violence erupted soon after a BJP delegation visited the area.
- India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing.
- Hundreds of human skeletal remains found near state hospital in Muzaffarpur, says report: At least 108 children have died of encephalitis at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital over the past two weeks.
- Washington will pay a heavy price if it fires even one bullet, claims Tehran: Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said aggression from the US will ‘burn up’ its interests in the region.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy appoints uncle to head Tirumala Temple Board: YV Subba Reddy will take over as the chairperson on Saturday.
- Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked in Pilatus aircraft deal: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal.
- UP minister gets shoelaces tied by government worker, says gesture should be appreciated: Laxmi Narayan said that India is the land where Bharat had ruled Lord Ram’s kingdom for 14 years with the wooden slippers of the latter on the throne.
- Aircraft carrying skydivers crashes in Hawaii, all nine people on board dead: The aircraft crashed close to Dillingham Airfield near Mokuleia in Honolulu County.
- Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says he, party will not protect his son in rape case: A 33-year-old woman from Bihar alleged earlier this month that Binoy Kodiyeri raped her in Dubai on the promise of marriage.