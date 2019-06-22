A look at the headlines right now:

Indian airlines decide to avoid flying over affected part of Iranian airspace amid Washington-Tehran conflict: Etihad Airways also suspended operations over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Several people injured as BJP, TMC workers clash again in Bhatpara in West Bengal: Violence erupted soon after a BJP delegation visited the area. India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing. Hundreds of human skeletal remains found near state hospital in Muzaffarpur, says report: At least 108 children have died of encephalitis at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital over the past two weeks. Washington will pay a heavy price if it fires even one bullet, claims Tehran: Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said aggression from the US will ‘burn up’ its interests in the region. Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy appoints uncle to head Tirumala Temple Board: YV Subba Reddy will take over as the chairperson on Saturday. Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked in Pilatus aircraft deal: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal. UP minister gets shoelaces tied by government worker, says gesture should be appreciated: Laxmi Narayan said that India is the land where Bharat had ruled Lord Ram’s kingdom for 14 years with the wooden slippers of the latter on the throne. Aircraft carrying skydivers crashes in Hawaii, all nine people on board dead: The aircraft crashed close to Dillingham Airfield near Mokuleia in Honolulu County. Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says he, party will not protect his son in rape case: A 33-year-old woman from Bihar alleged earlier this month that Binoy Kodiyeri raped her in Dubai on the promise of marriage.