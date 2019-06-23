The big news: Indian flights to avoid Iranian airspace amid US-Iran tension, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader compares Mamata Banerjee to Imran Khan for boycotting Yoga Day, and many people were wounded as BJP, TMC workers clashed in Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian airlines decide to avoid flying over affected part of Iranian airspace amid Washington-Tehran conflict: Etihad Airways also suspended operations over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
- There’s no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Imran Khan, claims BJP’s Vijayvargiya: The West Bengal chief minister and Pakistan prime minister had boycotted International Yoga Day even as the ‘whole world’ celebrated it, he claimed.
- Several people injured as BJP, TMC workers clash again in Bhatpara in West Bengal: Violence erupted soon after a BJP delegation visited the area.
- Hundreds of human skeletal remains found near state hospital in Muzaffarpur, says report: At least 108 children have died of encephalitis at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital over the past two weeks.
- Donald Trump announces sanctions against Iran from Monday, suggests military action still an option: The tension between both the countries renewed last week after Iran shot down an American spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
- Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says he, party will not protect his son in rape case: A 33-year-old woman from Bihar alleged earlier this month that Binoy Kodiyeri raped her in Dubai on the promise of marriage.
- BJP says US report on religious freedom shows clear bias against Modi government: Party media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni claimed that central schemes have benefited all castes, religions and regions equally.
- Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked in Pilatus aircraft deal: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal.
- India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing.
- Staff leave Muzaffarnagar healthcare centre with unconscious patient inside: They left the medical facility as their working hours were over, a report said.