Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the state police said. Their identities are still being ascertained.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants, an unidentified Army official told PTI.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the security forces who were conducting searches. The security forces retaliated and the militants were killed in the resulting exchange of fire, the police said, adding that arms and ammunitions were recovered from the site of the gunfight.