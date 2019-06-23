A group of masked men on Sunday morning shot a journalist while she was in her car in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, the police said. The journalist received bullet wounds but is now out of danger.

“Mitalli Chandola was driving alone near Dharamshila Cancer Hospital when two bike-borne men intercepted her car and opened fire from the front,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar told the Hindustan Times.

The assailants fired two shots at her that went through the front windshield of the car. Another shot hit her arm. They also threw eggs on the car before fleeing. Chandola, who works for a news channel in Noida, has been admitted to the Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi. She will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for surgery, Kumar said.

A case for attempt to murder has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. “The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected,” the police officer said. The police are also looking into other motives such as robbery and are on the lookout for the accused.

In 2008, journalist Soumya Viswanathan was shot dead in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj while she was driving early in the morning.