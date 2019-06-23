Four prisoners escaped from a jail in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, PTI reported. Top police officials went to the prison investigate the incident and security has been increased in the bordering state of Rajasthan. Efforts are on to trace the four accused.

Two of the escaped prisoners were convicted for smuggling drugs and the other two were charged in murder and rape cases.

According to preliminary investigation, the four prisoners were identified as Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram, (29) and Dubey Lal (19). State Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Choudhary has announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 for information on the whereabouts of the four prisoners.

Police said the accused had cut the iron rod of their barracks at the sub-jail in Kanavati area, which is about 5 km from the district headquarters. Jailor RP Vasuna told the news agency that they then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the prison, climbed it with the help of outside support and managed to sneak out of the prison compound.

Singh who hails from Udaipur, and Mongia, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, were convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Ram is a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. He was jailed in a case of loot and murder, while the fourth accused Lal who is a resident of Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh was facing a trial in a rape case.