The big news: India dismisses unfavourable US report on religious freedoms, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 14 people were killed in an accident at a temple in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, and Mayawati’s brother and nephew given posts in BSP.
- India rejects US report on religious freedom, says it is committed to tolerance and inclusion: In Jharkhand, a Muslim man died four days after a mob beat himand forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
- At least 14 people killed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district after marquee falls on devotees at religious event: The incident occurred at the Rani Bhatiyani temple in the district’s Jasol village after strong winds uprooted the marquee, trapping people underneath.
- Mayawati’s brother and nephew given party posts, Danish Ali made BSP’s Lok Sabha leader, say reports: The BSP chief’s brother Anand Kumar has been made the party’s national vice president, while Akash Anand has been appointed national coordinator.
- US National Security Advisor John Bolton warns Iran, says military is ‘rebuilt and ready to go’: Iranian lawmakers, during a parliament session on Sunday, chanted ‘Death to America’ and accused the US of being ‘the real world terrorist’.
- Bodies of seven missing mountaineers believed to be found in Uttarakhand: Eight people had gone missing on the way to Nanda Devi East peak more than a month ago.
- Air India suspends regional director Rohit Bhasin for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney Airport: Bhasin, who is also a senior pilot with the airline, was accused of picking up a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney airport.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks Allahabad High Court judge’s ouster: Last year, an in-house committee of the High Court had found Justice SN Shukla guilty of judicial irregularities in the Medical Council of India bribery case.
- TN government asks schools to remain open amid water crisis in Chennai: The state education department said that the schools had no reason to shut down as it was their responsibility to make alternate arrangements.
- Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue.
- Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected.