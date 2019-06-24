The big news: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya to leave office next month, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Muslim man died after he was beaten up and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and Mani Shankar Aiyar said a non-Gandhi can lead Congress.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has resigned, reports ‘Business Standard’: His last day in office will be a few days before the end of July, the report said.
- Muslim man dies four days after mob beats him up, forces him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Jharkhand: Tabrej Ansari’s family has filed a police complaint based on videos of his assault that are circulating on social media.
- A non-Gandhi can lead Congress but Gandhis must stay active to resolve crises, says Mani Shankar Aiyar: The 78-year-old leader told PTI that the party will fight back and resume its position as the ‘natural leader’ of the ‘Idea of India movement’.
- Mayawati’s brother and nephew given party posts, Danish Ali made BSP’s Lok Sabha leader, say reports: The BSP chief’s brother Anand Kumar has been made the party’s national vice president, while Akash Anand has been appointed national coordinator.
- Bihar encephalitis outbreak spreads to 20 districts but officials report decline in number of cases: The toll rose to 152 on Sunday after two children died at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district.
- Bodies of seven missing mountaineers believed to be found in Uttarakhand: Eight people had gone missing on the way to Nanda Devi East peak more than a month ago.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks Allahabad High Court judge’s ouster: Last year, an in-house committee of the High Court had found Justice SN Shukla guilty of judicial irregularities in the Medical Council of India bribery case.
- Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected.
- US National Security Advisor John Bolton warns Iran, says military is ‘rebuilt and ready to go’: Iranian lawmakers, during a parliament session on Sunday, chanted ‘Death to America’ and accused the US of being ‘the real world terrorist’.
- Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue.