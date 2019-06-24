Top news: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quits for ‘unavoidable personal reasons’
The biggest stories of the day.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has resigned six months before his term was set to end. He will continue in office till July. Acharya said he had resigned because of “unavoidable personal reasons”.
The toll in Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in Bihar rose to 152 on Sunday. According to state health department officials, the outbreak has spread to 20 of the state’s 38 districts.
Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said his organisation was ready for meaningful dialogue with the Centre. “Dialogue is the only way and that is our consistent stand.”
Live updates
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns six months before term was to end: Business Standard
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. Acharya reportedly resigned a few weeks before the RBI’s monetary policy committee earlier this month. His last day in office will be a few days before the end of July.
Hurriyat Conference is ready for meaningful dialogue with Centre, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Hurriyat Conference Chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said his organisation will respond positively if the Centre initiates meaningful talks with separatists in Kashmir. His statement came a day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said the situation in the state was changing and the leaders of the separatist group were ready for talks with the Centre.
Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘dangerous spurt’ in crimes in Delhi, police reject accusation
The Delhi Police on Sunday countered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s accusation that the national capital was witnessing a “dangerous spurt” in crimes. Kejriwal had cited the murder of an elderly couple and their domestic help in Vasant Vihar, while claiming that crime in the city had increased.
Bihar encephalitis outbreak spreads to 20 districts but officials report decline in number of cases
The toll in Bihar’s Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak rose to 152 on Sunday as two children died in Muzaffarpur district. According to state health department officials, the deaths have occurred in 20 of the state’s 38 districts.
A non-Gandhi can lead Congress but Gandhis must stay active to resolve crises: Mani Shankar Aiyar
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Sunday that a “non-Gandhi” can lead the party but the Gandhi family must remain active within the organisation. His comments came amid uncertainty over the next party president as Rahul Gandhi stuck to his decision to quit the post following last month’s debacle in the General Elections.
Bodies of seven missing mountaineers believed to be found in Uttarakhand
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police team on Sunday found the bodies of seven people believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing in Uttarakhand. Deputy Inspector General APD Nimbadia said the team dug out seven bodies from the snow and were looking for the body of one more mountaineer.