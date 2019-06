Abdul Sattar, the former foreign minister of Pakistan, died on Sunday at the age of 88, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal offered condolences to Sattar’s family. Faisal said Sattar was an illustrious diplomat and accomplished author.

Sattar served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary from 1986 to 1988 and then served as the foreign minister twice – in 1993 as caretaker and later from 1999 to 2002.

Sattar had accompanied former President Pervez Musharraf during the historic 2001 Agra summit with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PTI reported.