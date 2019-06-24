The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Bombay High Court order that dismissed a petition against 16% reservations for the Maratha community in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said it cannot pass any order as the admission process ended on June 17. “No, we will not pass any order as it will lead to chaos,” the bench said.

In May, the Maharashtra government gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act to provide reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate medical courses this year. The Bombay High Court had on June 13 dismissed a petition that claimed that the ordinance was contrary to the law laid down by the top court and should be set aside.

On June 21, the Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously cleared the bill giving reservations to the Maratha community. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had approved 16% reservation for the Marathas in jobs and education, who comprise 30% of the state population, in November last year following state-wide protests.