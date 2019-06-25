A look at the headlines right now:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrive in Delhi today, terrorism and trade ties on the agenda: He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his three-day visit. BJP’s Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini dies in Delhi, PM Modi calls it a ‘major loss’: The 75-year-old leader, who was diagnosed with infection in lungs, was shifted to AIIMS when his condition deteriorated. Donald Trump signs ‘hard-hitting’ financial sanctions against Iran: He held Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “ultimately responsible” for the Islamic republic’s destabilising activities. Jharkhand Police recorded mob attack victim’s ‘confession’ but did not mention assault, says report: The police said 11 people have been arrested so far, including a man who had filed a complaint against 24-year-old Tabrej Ansari for alleged theft. ‘Do those who do not say Vande Mataram have right to live in India?’ BJP minister asks in Parliament: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who is the first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, said the country will never accept the ‘tukde-tukde gang’. Bombay HC admits appeal challenging acquittal of all 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: The victim’s brother, Rubabuddin Sheikh, filed the appeal in April. The court issued notices to all acquitted, but didn’t mention when it will hear the case. In New India, humans are enemies of each other, Ghulam Nabi Azad says in Parliament: ‘Keep your New India to yourself, return Old India to us,’ he added. The Aadhaar Amendment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha discussed the water crisis in India. Modi, Xi, Putin to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan, talks likely to focus on US policies: China stressed that it is important to oppose protectionism and deepen cooperation on multilateral and international affairs. BJP names S Jaishankar its candidate for Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat after he formally joins party: The party has named Jugalji Mathurji Thakor its candidate for the second seat. Bombay HC asks Mehul Choksi to submit medical reports to decide if he is fit to travel: The diamond merchant, who is in Antigua, has cited poor health as a reason for not coming to India.