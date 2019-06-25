Top news: Eleven arrested for allegedly attacking Muslim man in Jharkhand
Jharkhand mob attack: Police recorded victim’s ‘confession’ but did not mention assault, says report
The Jharkhand Police recorded a “confession statement” of a Muslim man who was beaten by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18 but did not mention the assault in the statement. Tabrej Ansari was caught in Dhaktidih village while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. According to the FIR, the mob had forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.
Haryana: Homeguard jawan dragged on bonnet of BJP leader’s car in Rewari
A homeguard jawan on Monday was dragged for about 200 metres on the bonnet of a vehicle belonging to a Bharatiya Janata Party leader after he tried to stop the car for driving on the wrong side of a road in Haryana’s Rewari city.
Kolkata: Muslim man claims he was pushed off train for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, says report
A 26-year-old madrasa teacher in West Bengal on Monday alleged that he was assaulted and pushed off a train last week in Kolkata for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The railway police said the man was assaulted due to “boarding and de-boarding issues”.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrive in Delhi today, terrorism and trade ties on the agenda
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to attend meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss ways to strengthen strategic and trade ties between the two countries.
‘Do those who do not say Vande Mataram have right to live in India?’ BJP minister asks in Parliament
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who is the Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry and a first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, on Monday asked if those who do not say “Vande Mataram” have a right to live in the country. This was Sarangi’s first speech in Parliament.
BJP’s Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini dies in Delhi, PM Modi calls it a ‘major loss’
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Saini, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75. He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur.