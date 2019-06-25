Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika, a conference hall adjacent to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s house, at Undavalli near Amaravati, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

“We have assembled in this building which is an unauthorised construction by the previous government,” Reddy said at the Collectors’ Conference on Monday. “This will be the last meeting in this hall. We will pull down the building from the day after tomorrow [Wednesday].”

The chief minister pointed out buldings constructed by common people without permission are demolished. “Our government will respect law and follow all the rules,” News18 quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said all illegal constructions on the banks of the Krishna river would be demolished as they violate the River Conservancy Act 1884 and orders of the National Green Tribunal. Reddy’s party, the YSR Congress Party, has claimed that Naidu’s house on the banks of Krishna River is also an illegal structure.

The Praja Vedika, or people’s grievance hall, was built in 2017 by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party at a cost of Rs 8 crore through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, News18 reported. Located close to Naidu’s house, the former chief minister used it for official purposes and to hold party meetings.

On June 4, Naidu wrote to Reddy, requesting the chief minister to allow him to retain the hall to work from there as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, according to NDTV. “I wish to continue the same arrangement, that the Praja Vedika be declared as the residence annexe of the leader of the Opposition, to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties,” Naidu had written.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, took possession of the building on Saturday. The Telugu Desam Party termed it “vendetta politics”, and alleged the government showed no courtesy to the former chief minister and threw his belongings out of the building.