Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following BJP MP Madan Lal Saini’s death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the president’s address has been postponed to Wednesday.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday morning following the death of Rajasthan MP Madan Lal Saini last night. Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference to Saini before adjourning the Upper House till 2 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the president’s address was postponed to Wednesday following the adjournment of the Upper House.
Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Kerala held a protest in front of Parliament before the start of proceedings, demanding that loans of farmers be waived.
Live updates
1.20 pm: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra opposes the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha, The Hindu reports. She says the nationalism in Parliament is “superfacial, xenophobic and narrow”. Moitra also claims that one man controls five television channels, and that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry keeps a watch on anti-government news.
1 pm: Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla says that the people of Andhra Pradesh have given the YSR Congress a chance to do what his party could not – get special status from the Centre, The Hindu reports. “In Andhra Pradesh, both the BJP and the TDP have suffered heavy losses,” he says. “The people of Andhra Pradesh punished the BJP, and decided to give the YSR Congress one chance to get from the Centre, what the TDP was not able to do.”
12.50 pm: The Centre informs the Lok Sabha that it has written to states seeking their views on whether the crop insurance scheme should be made voluntary for farmers, PTI reports. At present, the scheme is compulsory.
Minister of State for Agriculture Purshottam Ropala says the letter was written after some state governments and farmer unions demanded that the ministry make the scheme voluntary.
12.45 pm: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran blames the Centre for water problems in Chennai, Firstpost reports. “But the AIADMK govt is doing nothing,” he says. “The government’s ally in Tamil Nadu is complacent. President [Ram Nath] Kovind speaks about anti-corruption, but the most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu.”
His remarks lead to a ruckus by BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, who say Maran’s remarks should be expunged.
12.40 pm: BJP leader and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, ANI reports.
12.17 pm: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says many unauthorised cow protection panels are indulging in hooliganism, and asks if the Centre would authorise such committees. Singh merely replies that the concerns of Parliamentarians will be addressed.
12.15 pm: Ravindra Shyamnarayan, a BJP MP, asks if the Centre plans to protect indigenous cows. Union minister Giriraj Singh says cow protection is a state subject, and that the Animal Welfare Board takes of all animals, including cows, The Hindu reports.
12 noon: The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm. Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu makes an obituary reference to Rajasthan BJP MP Madan Lal Saini, who died on Monday. The members observe two minutes of silence before the Upper House is adjourned.
11.40 am: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule asks what the government is doing to combat the water crisis in Maharashtra, The Hindu reports. Minister of State for Agriculture and Family Welfare Parshottam Rupala says Maharashtra is the only state that has managed to effectively harvest rainwater.
11 am: After the Lok Sabha convenes, new MPs who did not take oath on June 17 now do so. This includes Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty from the Trinamool Congress, The Hindu reports.
10.40 am: Congress MPs from Kerala stage a demonstration outside Parliament demanding farm loan waivers. They protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, ANI reports.
10.25 am: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will file his nomination to the Rajya Sbha from Gujarat on Tuesday. Bye-elections to two seats in the Rajya Sabha have been necessitated following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs who won Lok Sabha elections.