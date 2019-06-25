Two women were killed after they were run over by a car in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The vehicle was allegedly driven by a man who tried to molest another woman from the same family, NDTV reported.

Two other members of the family were injured in the hit-and-run incident. The family alleged that a 30-year-old upper-caste man had run over the women, who were Dalits. They alleged that the man had attempted to molest a 22-year-old family member.

Senior police officer Atul Shrivastava said the police were initially informed that it was a truck accident and a case was registered. “But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident,” Shrivastava said. “We have included that in the FIR and are trying to arrest the accused.”

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi, however, said one person had been arrested, according to ANI. “We have registered a case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder,” he said.

Kolanchi said the woman who was allegedly molested said the man asked to sit in his car. When she refused to, the man allegedly ran over her family members. Kolanchi said CCTV footage does not appear to show the molestation attempt, but an investigation is under way.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows the car moving at high speed and hitting the two women. A group of people are seen gathering around the two women as the car sped away.