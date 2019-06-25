At least six people were killed and 43 injured on Tuesday when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Anuraj Ghati in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, PTI reported. The accident took place around 3.30 am.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering into the bus through its windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told the news agency. Three of the injured people were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi and the rest were admitted to a local hospital, she said.

The bus had departed from Chhattisgarh and was travelling towards Garhwa district of Jharkhand. Rescue operations are under way, according to ANI.

The incident comes weeks after 10 people had died and 23 suffered injuries after a bus rammed into a truck on National Highway-2 near Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.