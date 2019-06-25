The big news: Modi says Congress recognises work of only Gandhi family, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Antigua authorities said Mehul Choksi will lose his citizenship, and the Kerala HC allowed the screening of Anand Patwardhan’s documentary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots: Modi said he was the only prime minister to admit that all governments have contributed to India’s progress.
- Mehul Choksi will lose citizenship and will be extradited to India, says Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Choksi has the right to defend his position, but will be repatriated after he has ‘exhausted all his legal options’.
- Kerala High Court allows screening of Anand Patwardhan documentary on religious fundamentalism: The High Court said that the Centre’s claim that the screening of the film may cause law and order problems is not valid.
- Kerala, Andhra best performers, Bihar and UP worst, shows NITI Aayog report: Among smaller states, Mizoram topped the chart, followed by Manipur and Meghalaya.
- US has closed ‘path of diplomacy’ by imposing sanctions on Ayatollah Khamenei, says Iran: Tehran accused the Donald Trump administration of destroying established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace.
- UN expert warns of ‘climate apartheid’, says change will exacerbate existing poverty: Developing countries will bear an estimated 75% to 80% of the costs of climate change, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston said.
- Kachori seller in Aligarh has annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh, gets tax notice: Mukesh Kumar, despite his turnover, does not have a GST registration.
- Madras High Court grants filmmaker Pa Ranjith anticipatory bail for remarks against Chola emperor: The court, however, said, that Ranjith should not make any controversial statements in the future and if he did, the lower court can cancel his bail.
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be said by embracing people, says minority affairs minister: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the lynching ‘heinous’, and said such a destructive narrative cannot dominate the development agenda.
- Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai by Wednesday, says IMD: The weather department on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.