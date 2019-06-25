A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots: Modi said he was the only prime minister to admit that all governments have contributed to India’s progress. Mehul Choksi will lose citizenship and will be extradited to India, says Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Choksi has the right to defend his position, but will be repatriated after he has ‘exhausted all his legal options’. Kerala High Court allows screening of Anand Patwardhan documentary on religious fundamentalism: The High Court said that the Centre’s claim that the screening of the film may cause law and order problems is not valid. Kerala, Andhra best performers, Bihar and UP worst, shows NITI Aayog report: Among smaller states, Mizoram topped the chart, followed by Manipur and Meghalaya. US has closed ‘path of diplomacy’ by imposing sanctions on Ayatollah Khamenei, says Iran: Tehran accused the Donald Trump administration of destroying established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace. UN expert warns of ‘climate apartheid’, says change will exacerbate existing poverty: Developing countries will bear an estimated 75% to 80% of the costs of climate change, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston said. Kachori seller in Aligarh has annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh, gets tax notice: Mukesh Kumar, despite his turnover, does not have a GST registration. Madras High Court grants filmmaker Pa Ranjith anticipatory bail for remarks against Chola emperor: The court, however, said, that Ranjith should not make any controversial statements in the future and if he did, the lower court can cancel his bail. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be said by embracing people, says minority affairs minister: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the lynching ‘heinous’, and said such a destructive narrative cannot dominate the development agenda. Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai by Wednesday, says IMD: The weather department on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.