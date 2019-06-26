Top news: Home Minister Amit Shah to start Kashmir visit today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for his first trip to the state since being appointed to the Cabinet. The home minister will review the security situation in the state ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, and the progress of the Centre’s development projects.
The Bihar Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against 19 people of Harivanshpur village in Vaishali district for blocking traffic on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway on June 18 to protest against the death of seven children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
J&K: Court rebukes police for arresting editor 26 years after warrant was issued, grants bail
A local court in Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, the editor and owner of an Urdu newspaper who was arrested in a midnight raid at his home on Monday on the basis of a 26-year-old warrant. The chief judicial magistrate asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police what they had been doing all these years, and sought a detailed report by July 31 on the action taken.
Bihar encephalitis deaths: 19 people booked for blocking road in Vaishali district last week
Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today, security for Amarnath Yatra on agenda: Reports
Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Opposition, claiming that it no longer has a connect with the grassroots in India. The prime minister was responding to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Parliament.
Jharkhand mob attack: Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘blot on humanity’
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the mob attack on 24-year-old Tabrej Ansari in Jharkhand as a “blot on humanity”. This came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition in Parliament and reminded Congress about the “dark days” of the Emergency, saying it’s a “blot on the democracy” that will never fade.
Haryana: As video of Dalit man being beaten goes viral, two men detained
The Haryana Police on Monday detained two people for allegedly beating up a Dalit man at Bajana Kalan village in Sonipat district. The incident happened a month ago. Some reports had claimed that the man was beaten up as part of a punishment because he had washed his cattle in a waterbody used by so-called upper caste communities. The police, however, dismissed this. They claimed that two residents of the village, Mohit and Jitendra, beat the victim up because he had refused to work on their farm.
Tamil Nadu: Rajya Sabha elections to fill six vacancies in the state to be held on July 18
The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that biennial elections to fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18. The terms of six Rajya Sabha members will end on July 24.