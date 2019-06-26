Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha today
There will be further discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president’s address, and some bills will be taken up for consideration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Modi had responded to the president’s address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, exhorting parliamentarians to help build the India that the freedom fighters dreamed of.
There will be further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the president’s address in Parliament on Wednesday. A number of bills are likely to come up for discussion, including The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.
Live updates
1.25 pm: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
1.18 pm: Indian Union Muslim League MP Abdul Wahab says in the Rajya Sabha that the president’s address had unrealistic statements, The Hindu reports. He says there was no mention of economic slowdown or unemployment. Wahab adds that the BJP and Sangh Parivar’s agenda for the Sabarimala matter is different from that for triple talaq.
12.32 pm: The Delhi High Court refuses an urgent hearing of a plea seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to appoint a Leader of Opposition in the House, reports PTI. A vacation bench lists the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench on July 8.
Advocates Manmohan Singh Narula and Susmita Kumari, who filed the plea, say the Speaker was not performing the statutory duty of appointing the Leader of Opposition, thus setting a wrong precedence and diluting the democracy.
12.09 pm: Congress MP Manish Tewari asks in the Lok Sabha if India will continue importing crude oil from Iran or comply with the US sanctions on Tehran, The Hindu reports.
10.50 am: Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over incidents of mob lynching, ANI reports. Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has also given a similar notice.
10.44 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports.
10.39 am: Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, The Hindu reports. The bill conforms to a Supreme Court judgement last September on the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act. It had led to much outrage by the Opposition in Parliament on Monday.
10.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports. On Tuesday, the prime minister spoke in the Lok Sabha, exhorting parliamentarians to help build the India that the freedom fighters dreamed of. He also spoke about his government’s performance during the three-week period after taking oath, and criticised the Emergency.