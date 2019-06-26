India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said on Wednesday that the Asia-Pacific regional group at the global body had unanimously endorsed India for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for a two-year period.

“A unanimous step,” Akbaruddin tweeted. “Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2 year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support.” The Asia-Pacific Group also includes Pakistan.

Thanks to all 55 members for their support. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ekNhEa19U1 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 26, 2019

A video message identified all 55 countries and thanked them. Among the other countries which endorsed India are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The Security Council has five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France. Every year, the 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term. India has previously been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council during the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

At present, the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council are Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.