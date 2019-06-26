West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the incident where three Muslim men were allegedly pushed off a train last week in Kolkata and announced compensation of Rs 50,000 for each of them, PTI reported. The men, including a 26-year-old madrasa teacher, were allegedly assaulted for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

“I have spoken to the victims and have announced compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the three persons,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by the news agency. “We condemn such incidents and stern action should be taken by the police in this case. We will not allow such things in the state.”

Mannan Mullah, who was one of the men pushed, had said that the accused had attacked seven people in total, according to ANI. “Although I tried to chant Jai Shri Ram’, I couldn’t because they kept beating me up,” Mullah was quoted as saying. “Then they pushed me off the train with two more people.”

Hafeez Mohammad Sahrukh Haldar had said he was travelling to Hooghly from Canning in South 24 Parganas district on train number 34531 that runs up to Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station. Haldar had claimed a group of people were chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in the compartment. “They asked me to chant the same,” he had said. “When I refused, they started to beat me, nobody came to my rescue. The incident took place while the train was between Dhakuria and Park Circus stations. They pushed me off the train at Park Circus station. Some locals helped me.”

The railway police, however, had said that Haldar was assaulted due to “boarding and de-boarding issues”.

A case was filed against unknown people at Ballygunge railway station under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code. Unidentified police officials in Kolkata had said they were verifying Haldar’s claims.