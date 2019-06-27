Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Thursday to attend the G20 summit in the city of Osaka. Modi will also attend bilateral and multilateral meetings “to articulate India’s views on the global platform”, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

This is the sixth time that Modi is attending the G20 summit which will be held between June 28 and June 29, NDTV reported. The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting, hold talks with United States President Donald Trump, and participate in an informal summit of the BRICS bloc, which comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In his departure statement, Modi said women’s empowerment, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, and progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations and major global challenges such as terrorism and climate change would be on the agenda of the summit.

“The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast changing world,” the prime minister said. “The summit will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the Government to continue on the path to progress and stability.”

Modi said the summit would be an “important stepping stone” for India to host it in 2022, on the 75th anniversary of Independence.

大阪、こんにちは (Hello, Osaka!)



