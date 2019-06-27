The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday allegedly threatened to get a police officer in Kasganj district transferred, NDTV reported. The incident occurred hours after BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya attacked a municipal officer part of an anti-encroachment drive in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP lawmaker Devendra Singh Rajput’s son Jasveer Singh Rajput arrived at the Soron Gate police station with his supporters after the police arrested two ambulance drivers for fighting each other, and allegedly created a ruckus.

“I had put two persons in lock-up as they were creating a ruckus on road today,” ANI quoted SP Singh, the official in charge of the police station, as saying. “One of them called the MLA’s son. When he came, he threatened to get me transferred in three days.”

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested first-time BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting the municipal corporation officer. A case has been registered against the MLA and 10 people for assaulting the municipal officer. A court in Indore rejected Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, and sent him to judicial custody till July 7.