Top news: Ahead of G20 summit, Donald Trump asks India to roll back tariff increase
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet cleared an amendment to the anti-cow slaughter law in a bid to curb cow vigilantism.
Donald Trump asks India to withdraw recently imposed tariffs, calls them unacceptable
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was going to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Indian government’s decision to increase tariffs on American products, saying it was unacceptable and “must be withdrawn”. Trump is scheduled to meet Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the city of Osaka in Japan.
Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 summit, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Thursday to attend the G20 summit in the city of Osaka. Modi will also attend bilateral and multilateral meetings “to articulate India’s views on the global platform”, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi said women empowerment, digitalisation, terrorism and climate change were on the agenda of the summit.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA’s son threatens policeman in Kasganj district with transfer
The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday allegedly threatened to get a police officer in Kasganj district transferred. The incident occurred hours after BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya attacked a municipal officer part of an anti-encroachment drive in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh cracks down on cow vigilantism, Cabinet approves amendment to anti-cow slaughter law
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has cleared an amendment to the anti-cow slaughter law in a bid to curb cow vigilantism. The Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday approved a proposal to jail cow vigilantes guilty of violence for six months to three years, and impose a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. At present, offences related to cow vigilantism are dealt under the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Andhra: Jaganmohan Reddy alleges corruption in power deals, orders probe against Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged “massive corruption” in power purchase deals signed by the previous government.
‘Let’s stand up and defend religious freedom for all,’ says Mike Pompeo in Delhi
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said Washington and Delhi should “stand up for religious freedom”. He was on a two-day visit to India. “India is the birthplace of four major world religions,” Pompeo said during his speech at the India International Centre. “Let’s stand up and defend religious freedom for all.
‘You vote for Narendra Modi and expect me to solve your problem’: HD Kumaraswamy snaps at protestors
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool when a group of protestors approached him in Raichur district on Wednesday. “You vote for Narendra Modi and expect me to solve your problem,” he snapped at some protestors, according to a video.
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee asks CPI(M) and Congress to join her fight against BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked all opposition parties – the Left Front and the Congress – to work together in the state to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, reducing the Trinamool Congress’ tally from 34 to 22.