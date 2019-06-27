Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city of Faridabad on Thursday, ANI reported. Chaudhary was his party’s state spokesperson.

The gunmen fired more than 10 bullets at Chaudhary after he came out of a gym, reported the Hindustan Times. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning,” an unidentified doctor was quoted as saying. “Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him.”

The police are investigating the matter, according to The Indian Express.

The Congress said it was “deeply angered and saddened by this act of grotesque violence”. “We urge the Haryana government to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest,” the party said on Twitter.

State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar told ANI that there was a “jungle raj” in Haryana with no fear of law.

#UPDATE Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary has succumbed to injuries https://t.co/H6ZSDNJpnr — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019