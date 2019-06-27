The sessions court in Indore on Thursday refused to hear the bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for assaulting a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat on Wednesday, reported PTI. The court said the case was out of its jurisdiction, and transferred it to Bhopal’s Special Court that has been set up for public representatives.

“The honourable judge found the case to be out of his jurisdiction and on basis of which he has refused to entertain the applicant Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea,” said government prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore, according to The Times of India. “A fresh application has to be filed at a special court set up by the government for trials of cases involving public representatives and politicians in Bhopal.

In a video clip of Wednesday’s incident, Vijayvargiya is seen attacking the officer, who was part of an anti-encroachment drive in Indore. The BJP legislator hit the officer with a cricket bat and chased him even as security personnel tried to stop him.

An anti-encroachment team was working to demolish a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality when the incident took place. The team was identifying weak structures to be demolished in view of the monsoon.

Vijayvargiya told India Today that the officers demolished the building illegally. “I tried to reach out to the corporation, they didn’t take my calls,” he had said. “I have a responsibility towards the people who voted for me.” Vijayvargiya added that if required, he would beat up officers again.

The magistrate’s court had denied him bail on Wednesday night, and sent him to judicial remand till July 7.

Meanwhile, the municipal commission on Thursday suspended 21 employees who supported the BJP leader during the incident, reported India Today. These employees were identified from the video footage.