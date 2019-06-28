The Dalai Lama has expressed concern over Europe becoming a “Muslim country” or an “African country”. In a wide-ranging interview to BBC, the Tibetan spiritual leader also made remarks about the possibility of a woman successor and United States President Donald Trump’s lack of “moral principle”.

The Dalai Lama stood by his last year’s remark that “Europe is for Europeans”, and added: “European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training, and the aim is return to their own land with certain skills.”

He told the British broadcaster that the endgame should be to rebuild the countries that migrants have fled. When asked about the situation in which the migrants prefer to not return, he said: “A limited number is okay, but the whole of Europe [will] eventually become Muslim country, African country – impossible.”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has expressed similar views about migrants in the past too.

When asked about the possibility of a woman successor, he said, laughing: “If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive.”

Remarks on Donald Trump

The Dalai Lama said in the interview that US President Donald Trump had not asked him for a meeting even once. “One day he says something, another day he says something, but I think [there is a] lack of moral principle.”

He called Trump’s “America First” motto wrong and called his emotions “a little bit too complicated”.

He said Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and the migrant crisis at its southern border were two big areas of concern. “When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad,” he said. “America... should take a global responsibility.”