Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha on the extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was not possible to hold elections in the state at present. The minister told the Lower House that Assembly elections would be held by the end of the year.

Shah claimed that the state administration had managed to combat the “roots of terrorism” during the Governor’s Rule, which was imposed after the Bharatiya Janata Party walked out of the alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party in June 2018, and subsequently President’s Rule.

“We are monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. “Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within time limit set by the previous Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji. Life of every individual is important to us.”

The minister told the Lok Sabha that the state had seen bloodshed in previous elections but things had changed. He urged House members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

Amit Shah also moved a resolution in the House on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill. It proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Actual Line of Control.

However, a number of Opposition leaders protested against Shah’s decision to club the matter of quota bill with the resolution on extending President’s Rule in the state. Congress leader Manish Tewari opposed the resolution and said unlike the BJP, his party had normalised the situation in the state. “Alliance of ideologically incompatible parties [BJP and PDP] are responsible for the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, where President’s Rule is being sought so frequently,” he told the Lok Sabha.

Tewari said Kashmiri people’s sense of alienation had increased. “The government will have to walk an extra two miles to bring them back into the country,” he said. The Congress leader added that he did not oppose the reservation bill but the resolution on President’s Rule.

The representative from Kollam in Kerala, K Premachandran, questioned the government for seeking an extension of President’s Rule. He asked the government to change its approach to win the confidence of people. “Kashmir issue has always been looked upon as a place that is dealing with terror and border issues,” News18 quoted him as saying. “We need a paradigm shift in our approach towards J&K...we need to win the people’s confidence.”

On Thursday, Amit Shah chaired a meeting of the unified headquarters of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir. At the meeting, held in Srinagar, he reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoration of peace and counter-insurgency operations. Shah asked security forces to show zero tolerance towards terrorism and praised the state police’s efforts to counter terrorism. The home minister also reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1.