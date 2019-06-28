Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, PTI reported. Modi, who hosted the two other leaders for an informal Russia-India-China meeting, discussed matters like counter-terrorism and climate change.

“Together addressing global challenges,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. “PM @narendramodi hosted Russian President Putin & Chinese President Xi for an informal ‘RIC’ meeting in Osaka. Discussed counter-terrorism, international hot-spot issues, reformed multilateralism & climate change.”

“As the world’s leading economies, the exchange of views between us, on the economic, political and security situation of the world, is important,” Modi said at the trilateral meeting. “Our trilateral meeting today is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.”

The prime minister said many things were discussed during the meeting of the foreign ministers in China in February. “These include cooperation on issues of counter-terrorism, international hot-spot, reformed multilateralism, climate change under RIC,” he added.

In February, India, Russia and China had agreed for closer cooperation to “eradicate the breeding grounds of terrorism”. The meeting had taken place just after the Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed to have killed terrorists 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, Modi met other leaders of BRICS – a forum comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Modi spoke about strengthening the World Trade Organization, fighting protectionism, ensuring energy security, and the need to fight terrorism together.

Modi also met United States President Donald Trump. The two leaders met shortly after a trilateral meeting that also involved Japan. They discussed a host of key matters, including trade, defence relations and 5G communication networks.