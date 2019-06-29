At least 15 people were killed after a wall of a housing society collapsed on adjacent slums in Pune early on Saturday amid heavy rain, the Hindustan Times reported. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the fire department are on the spot for rescue operations.

The incident took place in Kondhwa locality at around 1.45 am, PTI reported. Three injured persons are in hospital. Two children were among those killed.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram told ANI that the wall had collapsed due to the rain, and this had “brought to light the negligence of the construction company”. “Death of 15 people is not a small matter,” he said. “[Those who were killed] Mostly were labourers from Bihar and Bengal.”

The wall reportedly collapsed on slums that housed labourers working at a construction site nearby. “Prima facie, the builder seems to be at fault as he set up the labourers’ camp right adjacent to the wall,” the collector said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Pune received over 73.1 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, taking the rainfall in the city so far this month to its second highest level since 2010.

Pune: 14 people have died in Kondhwa wall collapse incident. Rescue operations are underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5XdHinkjCu — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019