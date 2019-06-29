A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Fifteen killed in Pune as housing society wall collapses on adjacent slums amid heavy rain: Rescue teams are present at the spot.
  2. India does not sign Osaka declaration on cross-border data flow: The initiative seeks to standardise rules in global movement of data with better protection for personal information and intellectual property.
  3. Quick-thinking Air Force pilot drops fuel tanks after bird-hit to save plane: The Indian Air Force praised the pilot for his ‘quick thinking’ and ‘professionalism’ in safely landing the aircraft.
  4. Team of doctors probing children’s deaths in Bihar blames administrative failure, ‘state’s apathy’: The doctors, under the banner of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists’ Forum, said most of the children were malnourished and had no treatment for it.
  5. Centre freezes advertisements to the Times Group, ABP Group and The Hindu, says report: An executive at Bennett, Coleman & Co, which controls the Times Group, said the stoppage of government ads could be due to some reports it was unhappy with.
  6. Scroll.in’s Smitha Nair wins RedInk award for video story on track and field athlete PT Usha: The story covered Usha’s lack of facilities for the 1984 Olympics, such as the absence of a personal trainer, exposure and competition before the event.
  7. Lok Sabha approves President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Assembly elections in the state would be held by the end of the year.
  8. Amid mass resignations, Veerappa Moily says ‘1% chance’ of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Working presidents of state units, secretaries, youth Congress leaders and Mahila Congress office bearers have quit.
  9. India’s Current Account Deficit widened to 2.1% of GDP in 2018-’19, says RBI: The CAD stood at 1.8% of GDP in 2017-’18, the central bank said.
  10. BJP leader allegedly assaults government official in Satna, arrested: Ram Sushil Patel and his supporters allegedly attacked Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Municipal Officer Devratna Soni Devratna Soni with sticks.