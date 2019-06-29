The Faridabad Police in Haryana said on Saturday that two people, including a woman, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Congress state spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary. Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city on Thursday morning.

A police press release tweeted by Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said that Naresh and Roshni were arrested for allegedly conspiring with a person identified as Kaushal to kill Chaudhary. “Roshni and Naresh procured and made available weapons to the accused Vikash and Sachin involved in firing along with one or two other persons,” the press release said.

The statement said after initial interrogation, the motive behind the murder appeared to be a financial dispute. The press statement said Naresh identified Vikash from the CCTV footage and confirmed that he had supplied weapons to him.

The Faridabad Police said further details of the case would be provided after the accused record their statements. “We will hold a press conference as soon as we arrest the main accused,” ANI quoted from the police statement.

The shooting took place when Chaudhary was parking his car outside a gym in Sector 9. The assailants fired on his car from both sides. Twelve cartridges were found on the spot. Police said four men were involved in the incident. A CCTV camera installed on the road showed two men walking up to the car and firing at it. One of the men was also seen circling back to check through the car’s window.