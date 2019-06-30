South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that United States President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone on Sunday, The Korea Times reported. Moon said Kim had accepted Trump’s invitation to meet when the US president visits the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Moon praised the two leaders for “being so brave” as to arrange a meeting. ‘’I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula,” he added.

“The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,” Moon said according to AFP.

On Saturday, Trump had said he was open to meeting Kim while on a trip to Seoul in South Korea this weekend. North Korea said Trump’s invitation was “interesting”.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi [Jinping] of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon [Jae-in]),” Trump tweeted from Osaka in Japan, where he is attending the G20 summit. “While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ [demilitarised zone] just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Trump had said at a news conference that he would have no problem being the first US president to cross the border into North Korea.

In March, North Korea had promised further negotiations on its nuclear weapons with the United States despite both countries failing to reach a deal at the Hanoi summit in Vietnam. Talks between Trump and Kim in Vietnam had abruptly ended following a disagreement over sanctions imposed on North Korea.