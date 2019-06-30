A look at the headlines right now:

Modi pitches for water conservation during Mann ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. Donald Trump steps into North Korean territory after meeting Kim Jong-un at demilitarised zone: Trump is the first US president to enter North Korean soil. BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya expresses no regret for assaulting official after being released on bail: Vijayvargiya’s supporters garlanded him after he left the jail and fired in the air. After water enters Statue of Unity viewing gallery, officials deny any defect, say it is by design: After tourists complained, Narmada Collector IK Patel claimed that it was natural for water to enter the gallery. Actor Zaira Wasim quits films, says it interferes with her faith and religion: The 18-year-old Kashmiri actor said she felt like she was struggling to become someone else. Air Force recovers stranded rescue team from AN-32 accident site in Arunachal Pradesh: The 15-member team was stranded for 17 days at a height of 12,000 feet in the border area of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts due to bad weather. Adityanath denies Hindu families are migrating out of Meerut due to fear: ‘Who will migrate now that we have come to power?’ the chief minister asked. Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, say police: The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the group he was affiliated to. UP Police respond to Priyanka Gandhi, claim crime has fallen by 20%-35% in two years: The Congress general secretary had said that criminals roam free in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Congress leader PC Chacko overturns Sheila Dikshit’s decision to dissolve all block committees: Chacko forwarded a copy of his order to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Dikshit.