A 21-year-old woman was beaten up by her family for allegedly refusing to marry a man from her community in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar city, NDTV reported on Sunday. The incident, which occurred on June 25, came to light after a video of the episode, started doing the rounds on social media.

The video showed a group of men dragging, pushing, punching, kicking, and pulling the woman while others landed blows on her with a stick at an isolated hillside area. The woman was seen pleading with the men, who were reportedly her brothers, cousins and neighbours.

The police claimed that their investigation showed the woman had earlier run away with a Dalit man. After her family filed a complaint, the police tracked her down and she was brought home. Following this, her family started putting pressure on her to get married to man from their community, the Bhilala tribe.

“We have filed a case against seven accused, including her four brothers,” senior police officer Kamlesh Singar said.

The police are currently on the lookout for the other accused. “Four of the accused involved in the incident have been arrested. Our investigation is on,” Rupesh Dwivedi, Additional Superintendent of Police, told News Nation.