Modi pitches for water conservation during Mann ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticises rising fuel prices, says ‘BJP back to fleece people’: Surjewala said that that the government has indulged in ‘sheer vindictiveness’ by freezing advertisements to four newspapers.

Donald Trump steps into North Korean territory after meeting Kim Jong-un at demilitarised zone: Trump is the first US president to enter North Korean soil. Actor Zaira Wasim quits films, says it interferes with her faith and religion: The 18-year-old Kashmiri actor said she felt like she was struggling to become someone else.

Lynchings in India: Rally in US condemns attacks on minorities, says they’re a form of state terror: Criticising the government’s “lackadaisical attitude” towards mobocracy, the protestors sought immediate public action to curb hate crimes.

Mob led by TRS legislator’s brother beats up woman forest range officer in Telangana: Injured Anitha Chole alleged that Koneru Krishna was first to hit her, followed by the others in the group. Adityanath denies Hindu families are migrating out of Meerut due to fear: ‘Who will migrate now that we have come to power?’ the chief minister asked. After water enters Statue of Unity viewing gallery, officials deny any defect, say it is by design: After tourists complained, Narmada Collector IK Patel claimed that it was natural for water to enter the gallery.

At least eight Afghan election commission officials killed in Taliban attack, say officials: The terror group used vehicles filled with explosives to launch an attack in the Maruf district centre in a government office in southern Kandahar province. Democratic candidates support Kamala Harris after she faces racist attacks: Donald Trump claimed that Harris got ‘too much credit’ for her debate when she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden.

