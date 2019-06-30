The big news: Narendra Modi calls for national movement to conserve water, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress criticised the BJP for rising fuel prices, and Donald Trump became the first US president to enter North Korea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi pitches for water conservation during Mann ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.
- Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticises rising fuel prices, says ‘BJP back to fleece people’: Surjewala said that that the government has indulged in ‘sheer vindictiveness’ by freezing advertisements to four newspapers.
- Donald Trump steps into North Korean territory after meeting Kim Jong-un at demilitarised zone: Trump is the first US president to enter North Korean soil.
- Actor Zaira Wasim quits films, says it interferes with her faith and religion: The 18-year-old Kashmiri actor said she felt like she was struggling to become someone else.
- Lynchings in India: Rally in US condemns attacks on minorities, says they’re a form of state terror: Criticising the government’s “lackadaisical attitude” towards mobocracy, the protestors sought immediate public action to curb hate crimes.
- Mob led by TRS legislator’s brother beats up woman forest range officer in Telangana: Injured Anitha Chole alleged that Koneru Krishna was first to hit her, followed by the others in the group.
- Adityanath denies Hindu families are migrating out of Meerut due to fear: ‘Who will migrate now that we have come to power?’ the chief minister asked.
- After water enters Statue of Unity viewing gallery, officials deny any defect, say it is by design: After tourists complained, Narmada Collector IK Patel claimed that it was natural for water to enter the gallery.
- At least eight Afghan election commission officials killed in Taliban attack, say officials: The terror group used vehicles filled with explosives to launch an attack in the Maruf district centre in a government office in southern Kandahar province.
- Democratic candidates support Kamala Harris after she faces racist attacks: Donald Trump claimed that Harris got ‘too much credit’ for her debate when she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden.