The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on Friday expelled one of its leaders for posting hateful comments against Muslim women on Facebook. Sunita Singh Gaud, in a Facebook post last week, had said that Hindu men should enter the homes of Muslim women and rape them.

“There is only one solution for them [Muslims],” Gaud said in the Facebook post, which has since been deleted. “Hindu brothers should make a group of 10 and gang rape their [Muslim] mothers and sisters openly on the streets and then then hang them in the middle of the bazaar for others to see.”

After a screenshot of Gaud’s views went viral on Friday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of her Facebook post. This drew a response from BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vijaya Rahatkar. “Be assured, BJP Mahila Morcha will not tolerate any hateful comments whatsoever from any karyakarta,” Rahatkar said. “The lady in question has been expelled even before you tweeted.”

Rahatkar shared a press statement dated June 27, in which Chandraprabha Pandey, the district chief of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, announced Gaud’s sacking for “anti-party activities”.