The Noida police on Sunday arrested 35 people, including 25 women, for allegedly running sex rackets at a dozen spa centres in the city, PTI reported. Those arrested included foreigners, the police said.

“On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, the raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18,” Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. “The raids continued till almost midnight.”

Jaiswal said the raids involved 14 police teams of both male and female officers. “Altogether 35 people – 10 men and 25 women – were arrested from these spas, including multiple foreign nationals,” Jaiswal claimed. “Around Rs 1 lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres.”

All 14 spas have been sealed. Three of them were found to be indulging in prostitution, the police said. A case has been registered against the spas and their owners would be charged under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, Jaiswal said.