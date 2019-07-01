North Korean media on Monday praised the meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump as “historic” and called it “an amazing event”, AFP reported. This came a day after Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea.

“The top leaders of the DPRK [The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom was an amazing event,” Korean Central News Agency said. It described the truce village as a “place that had been known as the symbol of division”.

The two leaders agreed to “resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, the official state news agency said.

On Sunday, Kim and Trump shook hands over the concrete blocks dividing North and South before Trump walked into North Korean territory. “It’s a great day for the world and it’s an honour for me to be here,” Trump had said. “A lot of great things are happening.”

Trump had said he invited Kim Jong-un to visit the US “when the time is right”. He said new teams will be set up to take forward negotiations on Pyongyang’s nuclear programme “over the next two or three weeks” for talks and the two sides will “start a process and we’ll see what happens”.

On Saturday, Trump had said he was open to meeting Kim while on a trip to Seoul in South Korea this weekend. North Korea said Trump’s invitation was “interesting”.

In March, North Korea had promised further negotiations on its nuclear weapons with the United States despite both countries failing to reach a deal at the Hanoi summit in Vietnam. Talks between Trump and Kim in Vietnam had abruptly ended following a disagreement over sanctions imposed on North Korea.