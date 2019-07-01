Several roads and railway tracks were waterlogged in Mumbai on Monday after heavy rainfall. The city recorded 91.9 mm rain in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department predicted intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs in for the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rain at some places.

Severe waterlogging led to buses being diverted at some places. Flights were running late by 25 to 30 minutes, The Hindu reported. The Western Railway said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was monitoring the situation in the city, and was in constant touch with senior railway officials.

Traffic came to a standstill on the Western Express Highway from Goregaon to Andheri and on all arterial roads connecting to the expressway, the Hindustan Times reported. The police asked motorists to avoid travelling to the central part of Mumbai from Sion to Lower Parel. More than 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed to manage traffic, said reports.

A flooded street after heavy rain in Mumbai on Monday. (Credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

A municipal worker holds a sign to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street. (Credit: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI)

A municipal worker cleans an open manhole on a waterlogged street. (Credit: Shashank Parade/PTI)

A man rides a bicycle on a waterlogged street. (Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Local trains moving on waterlogged tracks. (Credit: Shashank Parade/PTI)