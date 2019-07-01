Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ramraje Nimbalkar on Monday asked state’s Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate allegations of corruption in works done under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, PTI reported.

Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan is the state’s flagship project involving deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on drains and digging of farm ponds. Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had expressed displeasure over Sawant’s statement in the House that there were irregularities in the project, India Today reported.

“The ACB can investigate the allegations levelled in some 1,300 works carried out under Jalyukt Shivar,” Nimbalkar said. “I direct the water conservation minister to appoint ACB to investigate the matter.”

Nationalist Congress Party MLC Hemant Takle had raised the matter in the Legislative Council. Another NCP legislator Vidhya Chavan had alleged that corruption worth Rs 200 crore had taken place in Purandar tehsil alone and requested an inquiry.

Nimbalkar asked Sawant to include the alleged corruption in Purandar tehsil in the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s scope of investigation.