Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said they were hoping for a “positive decision” after a meeting with Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi to persuade him to stay on as the party chief. Gehlot said Gandhi had listened to them “and now he will decide on it”, NDTV reported.

Ahead of the meeting, Gehlot had tweeted that Gandhi was the only one who can “lead the party in the current scenario” as his commitment towards the well-being of the country was unparalleled. The Rajasthan chief minister had also assumed responsibility for the Congress party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured one seat.

Gehlot also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had managed to hide their failures “behind their nationalism”. “But, in spite all odds, it’s no secret how amidst opposition, only Congress Prez [Rahul Gandhi] did his best to make it an issue-based election and took BJP head on,” he tweeted.

“All Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will be meeting Hon’ble Congress President Sh. #RahulGandhi today at his residence to show our solidarity,” Gehlot had tweeted on Monday. “Earlier also we all have stated that we are with Hon’ble CP and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle.”

Among those who attended the meeting were Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy, the Hindustan Times reported.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting held on May 25, Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president, which was rejected by the committee. Two days later, reports said that he had refused to withdraw his resignation and urged party colleagues to look for a new chief.

Gandhi had been adamant about not continuing as party chief, however, several leaders across party lines have tried to convince him.