Top news: Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai as heavy rain may continue for 24 hours
Live updates
Mumbai: At least 16 people killed in rain-related incidents; 1,000 people rescued from Kurla
Heavy rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas killed at least 16 people overnight on Tuesday, and injured 10. Train services were again curtailed early on Tuesday following the heavy downpour. The Maharashtra government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state.
BJP MP Sunny Deol appoints ‘representative’ to Gurdaspur constituency, Congress calls it betrayal
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sunny Deol has appointed a “representative” to his Lok Sabha constituency, Gurdaspur in Punjab. Gurpreet Singh Palheri, who is a writer and line producer, said he was appointed as representative for local issues.
NCW issues notice to Telangana Police chief over attack on woman forest range officer
The National Commission for Women on Monday directed the Telangana Police to ensure a speedy investigation into the assault on a woman forest range officer in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. A mob led by Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Koneru Krishna had attacked forest range officer Anitha Chole during an afforestation programme in Kaghaznagar on Sunday.
Fresh investments plunged by 87% during the April-June quarter compared to last year, says CMIE
Investments in new projects in the country plunged in the April-June 2019 quarter, data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed on Monday. As many as 304 new projects were announced during this period, with investments of Rs 43,500 crore during the three-month period, CMIE said. This was 87% lower than the value of projects announced during the April-June 2018 quarter: Rs 3.4 lakh crore.
Indian Army reported 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations this year, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations and four casualties had been reported by the Army this year. Singh said that 203 cases of ceasefire violation were reported in January while 215 were reported in February.
Haryana: Rape, murder convict Ram Rahim Singh withdraws parole plea after backlash
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday withdrew his parole application. A senior official of Haryana Prisons Department confirmed that Singh had withdrawn his application one week after filing it. Singh had filed the parole application in order to farm his fields in Haryana’s Sirsa district.
‘Is this a PIL?’: SC rejects plea to earmark PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats, fines ex-RAW official
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation that sought a direction to the central government to announce Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats, PTI reported. The bench also fined a former Research and Analysis Wing official for filing the petition.