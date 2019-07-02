The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s order to include 17 communities belonging to the Other Backward Classes in the Scheduled Castes list, PTI reported. Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Chandra Misra said in the Rajya Sabha that the move is unconstitutional as only Parliament can make changes to the Scheduled Castes list.

“Even President [of India] does not have the power to tinker, alter or make changes [to the list],” Misra told the Upper House. Misra said that these 17 castes will neither get benefits meant for OBCs nor Scheduled Castes since a state government has no power to alter the list. “This is an unconstitutional order and a fraud with these castes,” the MP added.

The Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had on June 24 directed district magistrates and commissioners to issue caste certificates to people of Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar, Bind, Kumhar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machua communities.

Misra said the Bahujan Samaj Party is in favour of including the 17 castes in the Scheduled Castes list but only after following due procedure. Misra demanded that the Rajya Sabha issue an advisory to the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw the “unconstitutional order”.

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had also termed the order “unconstitutional”. “It is reported in a section of media that 17 castes have been removed from Other Backward Class category and put in SC category,” she told ANI. “Yogi Adityanath government has deceived them. They will not get the benefit from any of the categories.”