An unidentified man allegedly abducted and raped a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, PTI reported on Tuesday. Security was increased and internet services were suspended in the area after protests by locals gained momentum.

“The girl was abducted by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped,” an unidentified police official told the news agency. She was found near her house on Monday night and taken to a local hospital where the doctors referred her to JK Lone hospital in the city. Her condition is said to be stable.

Tension prevailed in the area as protesters torched 160 vehicles demanding that the accused be arrested and punished, according to India Today. “We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar. “The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.”

Authorities suspended internet mobile services in 13 police station areas in Jaipur from 2 pm on July 2 to 10 am on July 3. They said rumours were being spread on social media about the incident.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the hospital where the girl has been admitted on Tuesday. “This is a heinous crime,” he said. “The culprit should be hanged. Police are making all efforts to nab the accused.”