The big news: Over 30 killed in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A UK court allowed Vijay Mallya to challenge his extradition, and Modi condemned a BJP MLA for assaulting an official in Indore.
- Heavy rain batters Mumbai, leaves 24 dead: At least 32 people, including six in a wall collapse in Pune, have died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday night. The main airport runway in Mumbai will remain closed till Thursday.
- Vijay Mallya can appeal against extradition order, rules UK High Court: His written plea against the extradition order was rejected by the court in April. The court conducted an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.
- Modi condemns BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s assault on civic official, says ‘it is unacceptable’: The prime minister reportedly told party MPs that he did not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image.
- Gujarat court orders daily hearing in 2016 Una flogging case from July 29: The victims’ advocate claimed that only 38 witnesses, out of nearly 300, have been examined in the court in the last three years.
- Dalai Lama apologises for comments on female successor, says ‘deeply sorry people have been hurt’: The statement added that sometimes ‘off the cuff remarks’ that may amuse in one cultural context, ‘lose their humour in translation when brought into another’.
- Congress likely to send Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, say reports: Talks between Congress and its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a Rajya Sabha berth from Tamil Nadu reportedly failed.
- Gujarat HC rejects Congress plea for quick decision by Speaker on disqualifying Alpesh Thakor as MLA: The court decided to not interfere in a matter pending before the Assembly Speaker.
- Indian Army says disability pension is taxed due to exploitation of its benefits: The finance minister released the statement after a circular said personnel who remain in service till retirement will have to pay tax on disability pensions.
- Seven-year-old girl allegedly abducted and raped in Jaipur, security heightened after locals protest: Authorities have also suspended internet services in 13 police station areas in Jaipur till 10 am on Wednesday.
- Pakistan proposes to hold second meeting on Kartarpur corridor on July 14: Islamabad said New Delhi had been requested to let it know about the composition of its delegation.