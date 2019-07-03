At least six people were killed and more than 20 missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night, India Today reported.

It also caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages and at least 12 houses adjacent to the dam have been washed away, ANI reported. A team of National Disaster Response Force, police and volunteers carried out rescue operations and retrieved six bodies on Wednesday morning.

The rescue operation is currently under way.

Maharashtra: Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Maharashtra: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached causing flood like situation in 7 downstream villages. About 23 people from near the dam are missing. NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

At least 32 people had died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents on Monday and Tuesday. Since Monday night, Mumbai also received near record rainfall for a 24-hour period – the highest since the deluge of 2005 and the second-highest downpour since 1974 – forcing authorities to curtail train services and disrupting traffic on roads. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, and also in the western parts of the state – Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg.